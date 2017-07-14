Apropos of a news item and a photograph published in this newspaper on Saturday, July 08, 2017, regarding a walk about voter awareness, due to a reporting error the political affiliation of Mrs. Maimoonah Zahid was misstated. Mrs. Zahid is President Pakistan Women Muslim League and is not affiliated with Pakistan Muslim League (N). The error is regretted.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 14-Jul-2017 here.
Clarification
TODAY'S POPULAR
comments powered by Disqus