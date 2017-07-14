Islamabad - Shortage of hostel facility is adding to the miseries of the students of far-flung areas who are studying in the government colleges under Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), an official said on Thursday.

The students from FATA, Balochistan, Giligit-Baltistan (GB) and other areas are facing difficulties due to non-availability of the facility.

Currently, there is no hostel facility for boys while for girls there are two hostels running.

Previously, H-9 College was having the hostel facility but later on the building was given to another government department, said the official.

“Now a small portion of the building is functioning as the hostel of H-9 College,” he added. The building which was earlier had the capacity of more than 200 students is only accommodating around a dozen student now, he said.

“No alternate was arranged when the building of hostel was given to another department,” said the official.

Similarly, the facility of H-8 College was also withdrawn from the institution.

“The H-8 College was providing the facility to over 50 students; however, it is closed since 2008,” an official informed.

Building of the hostel with H-8 College is also in a dreadful condition; however, the authorities have no concern to repair and utilise the building.

Similarly, Girl’s Colleges F-7/2 and F-6/2 though have the facility of hostel but are not up to the requirement to fill the number of girls’ students.

“The girls’ hostels are overburdened against their capacity,” an official said.

The official said that new academic session is about to begin and students from FATA, GB and Balochistan having the quota in the institute of federal capital will face the difficulties.

Talking to The Nation, Director General (DG) FDE Hasnat Quershi said that no complaint about over burdened hostels has been received by the department.

DG said the problem has not been intensely reported adding that ‘the entire country is overburdened’.

Meanwhile, Director Colleges Rao Zulfiqar said that mostly students are local while the students on special package avail the facility of hostel.

“Students from far-flung areas mostly prefer to reside with their relatives in the city,” he said.

He said that a portion of H-9 College is still functioning for the students.

“The building was given to another department for orphan children so it is also difficult to take it from them on humanitarian grounds,” he said.

He also said that girls’ hostel facility is available and there is no such problem of accommodation there.