ISLAMABAD - The federal government on Thursday transferred three federal secretaries and gave them new assignments. However, the additional charge of the post of secretary Privatisation Division has been given to secretary information for three months.

According to the Establishment Division’s notification, Sardar Ahemd Nawaz Sukhera, BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Secretary Information and Broadcasting Division, is allowed to hold additional charge of the post of Secretary Privatisation Division/Commission, in addition to his own duties for a period of three months or till posting of a regular incumbent.

Muhammad Siddique Memon, a Bs-22 officer of PAS, previously posted as Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Reinsurance Company Limited (PRCI), under Commerce Division, was transferred and posted as Secretary Communication Division, with immediate effect and until further orders. Similarly, Rukhsana Yasmin, a grade 22 officer of Inland Revenue Service, previously posted as member, Taxpayers Audi, federal Board of Revenue (FBR) was transferred and posted as Secretary Statistic Division.

Earlier, Secretary Information Sardar Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera had been given the additional charge of the post of Managing Director Pakistan Television Corporation for a period of three months or till appointment of regular MD, which has been expired on July 12th, 2017.