Islamabad - The Islamabad High Court Thursday suspended ECP’s decision to disqualify Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Shaukat Aziz Bhatti belonging to Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N).

A single bench of IHC comprising of Justice Miangul Hassan Aurengzeb suspended ECP’s decision and issued notices to ECP and other respondents. Later, the court deferred the hearing in this matter till July 19 for further proceedings in this matter.

Aziz Bhatti is an MPA of the ruling party PML-N from Rawalpindi’s PP-04 constituency and the ECP had disqualified him for allegedly having fake degree. Bhatti had challenged his disqualification by ECP through his counsels Malik Waheed Anjum and Tanveer Anjum and made ECP and others as respondents.

The counsels contended before the court that as per directions of the Supreme Court, ECP should complete its proceedings in such matters within 60 days. However, they argued that ECP had declared his client disqualified for allegedly having fake degree after proceedings which remained continued for two years.

After hearing their arguments, the court suspended ECP’s disqualification order and issued notices to the respondents.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan had disqualified Raja Shaukat Aziz Bhatti for holding a fake degree. Major (Retd) Iftikhar Kiani had filed an application with the ECP seeking Bhatti’s disqualification and fresh by-elections in the constituency.

In this matter, a five-member commission headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Raza had announced the short order de-notifying the MPA. Bhatti was accused of submitting the degree of another person with the same name.