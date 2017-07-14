Man deprived of Rs30m at airport

RAWALPINDI: Two swindlers have deprived a Karachi-based money changer of Rs30 million outside domestic arrival of Benazir Bhutto Islamabad International Airport (BBIIAP), police informed on Thursday.

Police on complaint of the victim Muhammad Aslam registered a case under sections 379/420 of Pakistan Penal Court (PPC) against the two swindlers and started investigation. According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Civil Line Circle Farhan Aslam, a money changer Muhammad Aslam reached BBIIAP from Karachi through a domestic flight in the morning and came out of domestic lounge along with his baggage.

He said that two unknown men surrounded the money changer in veranda of domestic arrival and one of them started gossiping with him.

DSP added the other thug took away the bag containing Rs30 million and slipped away. He said the victim lodged complaint with Police Station Airport officials on which a case has been registered against the thugs. He said police have obtained the CCTV footage of the domestic arrival in which two men were spotted while chatting with the money changer.– Staff Reporter

8 model courts decided 702 criminal cases: DSJ

RAWALPINDI: The District and Sessions Judge Sohail Nasir said that eight model courts decided 702 criminal cases and four civil courts decided 814 cases since their establishment 49 days ago.

While addressing media men here on Thursday, the DSJ informed that initiated under a pilot project, the eight model sessions courts had also decided as many as 510 civil appeals in last 49 days.

About criminal cases, DSJ said that 91 murder, 514 narcotics, and 97 other criminal cases were decided by the model courts. The courts examined as many as 2, 827 witnesses in the criminal cases and handed down death sentence to 13 and life term jail to 11 convicts. The model courts also acquitted 264 accused after finding them no guilty. In minor cases, the court order seven accused to do community work as a kind of punishment.

As far as civil appeals are concerned, the sessions model courts 510 cases that included 456 old appeals and 54 new civil appeals.

The DSJ further disclosed that the four civil model courts in last 49 days decided 841 cases including 699 old cases and 115 new cases. The model courts also examined 1, 170 witnesses from both plaintiff and defendant sides.

At district level a court had been assigned the work for alternate dispute resolution. Under the ADR, 45 cases were referred to the court and the parties were convinced to have reconciliation in 43 cases, the judge added.–Staff Reporter

Drug pushers held

ISLAMABAD: Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Islamabad police has arrested four drug pushers and recovered 2120 gram hashish from them, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

He said SSP (Operations) Sajid Kiani had assigned special task to SP (Investigation) to ensure arrest of drug pushers in the area of Khana and Noon police stations. The police team launched operation and nabbed four drug pushers. They have been identified as Yasir Pervez, Sultan Zeb, Wajid Hussain and Asif while police recovered a total of 2120gram hashish from them.– Staff Reporter

Youth’s body found

from nullah

Rawalpindi: The tortured body of a youth has been recovered from a nullah within the jurisdiction of Kotli Satian Police.

According to media reports, Anees Ur Rehman lodged a complaint with local police that his younger brother Ata Ur Rehman had gone to attend marriage party of daughter of Abdul Qadeer several days before but he did not return home. “We were informed that he had not attended the marriage party.–Online

We have searched him everywhere but he has not been found,” he stated in his report.

Body of Atta Ur Rehman was found from a nullah after the report was lodged with police.

19 illegal petrol, gas agencies sealed

RAWALPINDI (Online) - Civil Defence has launched crackdown against illegal petroleum and gas filling agencies in Rawalpindi.

During the operation 19 illegal petrol and gas agencies have been sealed in Cantt Adiala road Chontra, Chakri and Girga road areas. All illegal petrol and gas agencies holders have been warned to stop this illegal business otherwise cases will be registered against them. The residents of Chontra staged protest against these illegal agencies.

Civil defence have given notices to wood, plastic makers illegal petrol and gas agencies asking them to install the fire control devices in their companies, otherwise strict action will be taken against them.