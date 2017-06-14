Islamabad - Oil & Gas Development Company (OGDCL) with collaboration of Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Tuesday awarded 80 need-based scholarships to deserving students.

80 scholarships were awarded under the program ‘OGDCL-HEC Need-based scholarship program’. The ceremony was held at Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU).

The purpose of the financial aid program was to make higher education possible for the students who might otherwise be deprived of this opportunity due to inadequate funds.

The event marked the second episode of ‘OGDCL Goodwill Ambassador Program’. Zahid Mir, MD/CEO OGDCL and Wasim Hashmi Syed, Adviser (HRD), Higher Education Commission (HEC) distributed the recognition certificates among the students.

While addressing the ceremony Zahid Mir, MD/CEO OGDCL urged the students to work hard and get maximum benefit from the opportunity of getting higher education.

Dr Javed Ashraf, Vice Chancellor, QAU, thanked the OGDCL and HEC for providing financial assistance to the deserving students.

He informed audience that QAU has distributed more than Rs96 million among 4000 students in financial year 2015-16 under different scholarship schemes.

OGDCL in partnership with HEC had launched the need-based scholarship program in collaboration with nine top universities in the country.

This year alone 170 students benefitted from this initiative receiving scholarships worth Rs141 million.

Zulfiqar Ali, Manager Financial Assistance QAU, also briefed the students regarding different opportunities of scholarship available with the Office of Students’ Financial Assistance. A large number of students and faculty attended the ceremony.