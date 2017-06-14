Rawalpindi - The special anti-beggars squad has launched a grand operation in different parts of the city and rounded up 85 beggars including 25 children here on Tuesday.

The anti-beggars squad that was constituted by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja comprised of city traffic police and local police. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Chaudhry Shahid Ali Yusaf has been appointed head of the special squad.

The children, who were begging, have been handed over to Punjab Child Protection Bureau (PCPB). Other 60 professional beggars were brought to lock-ups in the concerned police stations and cases were also filed against them under the Vagrancy Ordinance of Pakistan 1958.

Talking to media men, CPO Chaudhry Shahid Ali Yusaf said RPO made the special squad to purge the city from professional beggars.

He said the special squad has been taking action against beggars on all the roads and busy shopping malls.

“We have nabbed a total of 85 beggars including 25 children and lodged 45 cases,” he said. He said many people joined this vagabond field just because of their own selfishness and clumsiness. He requested people to not give alms to the profession beggars.

CTO said CTP is now taking strict measures in order to discredit the persons from begging and creating problems for people as well as smooth flow of traffic on roads.