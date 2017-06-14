Islamabad - Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training, Engineer Baligh-ur-Rehman on Tuesday directed to form implementation committee to expedite the establishment of National Skills University.

The minister issued the instructions while chairing a review meeting to look into the progress made towards the establishment of National Skills University.

Baligh was briefed in the meeting that PC-1 for the establishment of university has been approved while the bill for promulgation of charter of the university has been tabled in the National Assembly Standing Committee and will be reviewed in due course of time.

Higher Education Commission (HEC) officials informed the minister that a consultant is being hired to develop a strategic plan for the university which will involve identification of key skill development programs to be taught in the university, pedagogical and infrastructural requirements and guidance on development of curricula.

The minister directed HEC to also conduct research on international best practices, review the models being adopted internationally for skills universities abroad and ensure that the university meets international standards in its particular domain.

The minister said that the university is being established with a vision to provide sustainable skilled human resource for industries and agriculture.

“The university will serve as a sustainable resource for provision of technical experts, mentors and skilled workforce for the country and particularly, the graduates of this University are also expected to serve in projects under CPEC,” he added.

The minister instructed that an implementation committee should be formed with representatives from the ministry, HEC and NISTE to expedite the project and manage different aspects of its establishment.

National Skills University is being established in the capital under the directives of the Prime Minister and in late 2016; a proposal was approved to upgrade National Institute of Science and Technology (then under the Ministry of CADD) to National Skills University.