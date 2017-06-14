Rawalpindi - A calligraphic exhibition was organised in connection with holy month of Ramazan at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) here on Tuesday.

Acting Commissioner/Deputy Commissioner (DC) Talat Mehmood Gondal was the chief guest on the occasion while Director General (DG) Khubaib Foundation Abdul Hafeez and Resident Director RAC Waqar Ahmed, Senior Calligraphers Aftab Ahmed Khan, Khawaja Muhammad Hussain and Azeem Iqbal were also present on the occasion and adjudged the competition.

A prize distribution ceremony was also held during which DC Talat Mehmood Gondal awarded distributed prizes among the winners.

In the competition, Rehmat Ali secured first position and Muhammad Awais bagged second while Zia-ul-Qamar got third position. Similarly, Azka Amin remained fourth in the competition. Acting Commissioner, while addressing the ceremony, said that it was an appreciable step to get Islamic values recognised in young generation. He said that RAC was providing platform to young talent of the region in every field. Naheed Manzoor, former Resident Director RAC, DG Khubaib Foundation Abdul Hafeez and Resident Director RAC Waqar Ahmed also addressed on the occasion.