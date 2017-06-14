Islamabad - Irrigation Department’s Small Dams Organisation (SDO) has written a letter to Capital Development Authority (CDA) for vacating state land from illegal occupants at Rawal Lake Mouza Lakhwal.

According to the letter, the government land is being occupied illegally by the encroacher through construction of two illegal houses in Khasra no 350 of Mouza Lakhwal.

The owner of these houses was abusing and threatening the field staff of SDO and an FIR has also been lodged against him in Police Station Secretariat.

But the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has reportedly failed to vacate the state land from local encroachers at Rawal lake Mouza Lakhwal. Construction is banned within a two kilometre radius of the Rawal Dam area, but in the absence of regulation, a number of houses have been built illegally near the bank of the dam.

Locals who have built these houses claimed that the land belonged to them and large portion of the CDA’s land near Banigala was also in the possession of the locals.

According to a document available with APP, Irrigation Department’s Small Dams Organisation (SDO) has recently written a letter to CDA seeking help for vacation of state land from encroachers but no action has been taken so far.

The dam was located in Mauza Lakhwal, which was acquired by CDA and the Rawalpindi acquisition collector. However, a local claimed that Rawalpindi and CDA did not acquire all the land, and 419 kanals remained un-acquired where locals had the right to construct buildings.

The survey conducted by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) revealed that the civic agency had leased out over 60 acres of land in the Lake View Park area to various commercial parties on nominal rates.