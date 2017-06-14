Islamabad - Islamabad Police have made elaborate security arrangements for the last Ashra of Ramadan and also for religious gatherings on the occasion of Yum-e-Shahadat of Hazrat Ali (AS).

Police source said that security arrangements have been finalised after a meeting among the top police officials. He said that SSP (Operations) Sajid Kiani has directed to maintain close coordination with the mosque committees and also furnish the list of faithful sitting in Aitikaf during the last Ashra.

He said that it has been directed to put in place special security arrangements to avert any untoward incidents at the sensitive worship places. He said that special security should be made for the last Ashra of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak as it has been directed to enhance patrolling in Capital Territory and ensure safe environment for the citizens.

It was also decided to intensify campaign against professional beggars and not to allow gathering of beggars outside the worship places. The police source said that security at Faisal Mosque has been also enhanced and strict vigilance should be maintained there on the eve of last Ashra and for those faithfuls sitting in Aitikaf.

All SHOs have been directed to remain in contact with the mosque committees of their areas round the clock and extend full cooperation to them with regard to beefing up security of worship places. It has been also asked to deploy additional police contingents at the sensitive places.

He said that Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has also decided to deploy

300 policemen in various markets of the Capital during the last Ashra of Ramadan to control traffic related problems when people will throng in the markets for Eid shopping.

Meanwhile, senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic)

Malik Matloob has directed all personnel of the force to work devotedly during the holy month of Ramazan and ensure smooth flow of traffic at all boulevards and main avenues for convenience of road users.

In a briefing to ITP personnel here on Tuesday, the SSP (Traffic) issued special directions to ensure smooth flow of traffic and avoid road accidents.

He assigned special tasks to the traffic officials in this regard and directed to ensure special deployment at important markets, shopping malls and mosques.

He said there should be no inconvenience to road users at timings of iftari and tarveeh and extra deployment should be ensured at important points.

He also asked for decent behaviour with public during interaction with them on roads and makes every possible effort to ensure safe road environment in the city. Malik Matloob said extra efforts are needed to ensure convenience to road users during holy month. “I realise that cops would be also following the sanctity of this month but their efforts to facilitate road users and faithfuls will be a great service,” he added.

He said extra deployment has been made to make road duty easier for the policemen and ensuring relax journey for road users. The ITP has the image among the public as `friendly force’ and this icon would be maintained at every cost through maximum convenience to road users during their travel on Capital’s roads, the SSP maintained.