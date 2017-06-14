Rawalpindi - Two persons were killed while five others sustained injuries in two separate incidents here on Tuesday.

Police registered murder cases against the killers and started making efforts to arrest them. Dead bodies of the deceased were moved to hospitals for autopsy.

In the first incident, a man was killed over a petty issue of running a motorcycle on prayer rugs at Bank Road, Saddar where iftar was being served.

The iftar party was organised by traders’ union of Singapore Plaza, a hub of mobile phones.

According to police and eyewitnesses, iftar items were being served among the traders and others on Bank Road Saddar when a man Tanvir ran over motorcycle over prayer rugs which infuriated Sheikh Imran, the brother of traders’ union General Secretary Sheikh Usman. An exchange of harsh words occurred between the two men on the occasion; however, the other traders intervened and pacified the situation.

They said later Tanvir came again in the plaza by accompanying 20 to 25 companions equipped with rods and clubs and they attacked Sheikh Imran and others. During the clash, several people sustained minor injuries, they said. They said that Sheikh Imran whipped out his pistol and fired a bullet that pierced into neck of a man namely Raza. Raza died on the spot while Sheikh Imran escaped from the scene.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Cannt Circle Raja Taifoor, when contacted, confirmed the incident saying brawl occurred between two men during iftar. He said Sheikh Imran killed Raza by hitting a bullet into his neck.

A murder case was registered with Police Station (PS) Cannt against Imran on complaint of brother of deceased. Raids are being conducted to arrest the killer, DSP said.

In the second incident, a man was shot dead while five others sustained injuries over a land dispute at Dhoke Badhal, within precinct of Police Station (PS) Jatli.

According to police and locals, a man Gulfraz along with Jabir drove his tractor to a piece of land for ploughing when another man Master Ashfaq tried to stop them. They said this led to a clash between the two parties.

They added Ashfaq and Aftab opened indiscriminate firing at the opponents while killing Jabir on the spot and injuring five others.

After committing crime, the killers managed to escape from the scene. A heavy contingent of police headed by SHO PS Jatli reached at the spot and moved the deceased and injured to THQ Gujar Khan for autopsy and medical treatment.

Police registered a murder case and started investigation. ASP Gujar Khan Toheed ur Rehman was not available for his comments.