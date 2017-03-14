Rawalpindi-The Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Gulfaraz Ahmed Khalid Monday directed the mother of two brothers, who were killed by police in an alleged fake encounter in Quaid-e-Azm Colony on Dhamial Road on February 22, to appear before the police investigators for recording her statement.

Earlier, the mother of two deceased Balqees Bibi had expressed no confidence in the police investigators, saying they had killed her sons.

According to details, ADSJ Gulfaraz Ahmed Khalid directed Balqees Bibi to appear before investigation officer of Police Station Saddar Berooni probing the case registered by the police against his seven sons, including deceased Muhammad Irfan and Waseem Anwar-ul-Haq, under charges of terrorism and police encounter. The judge disposed of the petition of the woman. The judge in his order noted that Saddar Berooni police had already registered a case about the incident that took place on February 22 night so the petitioner was directed to appear before the investigation officer and record her version.

The court also directed the investigation officer to record the cross-version of Balqees Bibi and if a cognizable offence was surfaced, he should proceed in accordance with section 154 of criminal procedure code (power of police to register an FIR).

Nadeem Anwar-ul-Haq, while talking to The Nation, said that the family was not satisfied with the court order as they had no confidence in the Police Station Saddar Berooni. He said that they wanted registration of a separate against the accused police officers for killing his two brothers. He said that they wanted investigation into the incident either by FIA or by police officials from outside Rawalpindi.

Balqees Bibi had accused DSP Cantt Circle Raja Taifoor Akhtar, SHO PS RA Bazaar SI Malik Sajid and other police officials for arresting Irfan (30) and Waseem (29) from their house at Qaid-e-Azam colony and later shot them dead in a fake encounter. He had prayed to the court for registration of a murder case against the police officials.

Earlier on Monday, City Police Officer Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi appeared before the ADSJ and stated that the petitioner woman had not approached the police for registration of a separate FIR. He said that the family had not joined the ongoing investigation despite repeated calls from the investigators.

He said that he had also asked the district and sessions judge to initiate a judicial inquiry into the allegations leveled by the family of two deceased brothers. He added that the Punjab chief minister had also formed a high-level inquiry team to probe the incident leading to death of the two brothers.

Responding to allegations of the petitioner, the CPO told the court that the RA Bazaar police raided house of Balqees to arrest her son Abdul Manan, wanted in a case of stealing an official police motorbike. During the raid, the family members including women pelted the police with stones and Abdul Manann opened fire at the raiding party resulting in bullet injuries to SHO Malik Sajid and Constbale Shahzeb.

The CPO also noted that DSP Cantt Circle Raja Taifoor was not a part of the raiding party that wanted to arrest Abdul Manan.