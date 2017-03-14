Rawalpindi-The Anti-Corruption Cell of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) here on Monday arrested an employee of General Post Office (GPO) for his alleged involvement in misappropriation of Rs14.9 million.

According to sources, the ACC of FIA arrested Muhammad Rashid, senior post master treasury. The post master was accused of misappropriating Rs14.9 million. The FIA registered the FIR on complaint of chief post officer Rawalpindi on March 6 and started investigation.