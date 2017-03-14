Islamabad - Several high-rise buildings (above 15 meters in height) in Blue Area of the federal capital are not maintaining dedicated fire parties at the premises as per CDA Building Standards for Fire Prevention and Life Safety, 2010 regulations, it has been learnt.

The buildings have no appropriate entry, parking sites for the high-tech fire and rescue vehicles (in case of fire incident) and in some cases, barricades and barriers are placed in the name of security, thus blocking approach to the premises in case of an emergency. The buildings include UBL Towers Blue Area Islamabad, Saudi Pak Tower, Centaurus Mall/towers, NICL building, OGDCL Tower, Serena hotel, Holiday Inn, Marriott hotel, State Life Insurance Corporation building, Shaheed-i-Millat Secretariat and ISE Towers.

According to the CDA officials, the occupants and administration of these buildings did not even bother to reply the multiple warnings and notices since 2013. They said the attitude on part of the administration of each building is posing a serious threat to the lives of visitors.

Expressing grave concern over the situation, the Emergency and Disaster Management Directorate of the CDA has asked the management to take corrective measures and comply with clause C-8 of the CDA building safety regulations within 15 days.

In separate letters to each administration, the directorate also sent a copy of the specification of high-tech fire and rescue vehicles as 68 meters Bronto Sky Lift’s Height is 16 feet, weight 38-40 tons, length 48-50 feet and working width 26-30 ft.

The directorate has also sought details of fire drill and evacuation procedure for the high-rise building and access points.

The CDA officials told The Nation that under the law, the authority can seal the premises in case there is no compliance on part of the administration, adding they would be taking strict action in future in case of non-compliance.