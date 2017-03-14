Islamabad-Government of Japan has extended grant aid of $83,064 to the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) for the promotion of Japanese Language.

Signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was held at NUML on Monday where Charge ‘d’ Affaires, Embassy of Japan Junya Matsuura and Rector NUML Major General (Retd) Zia Uddin Najam signed the agreement. The Japanese government has approved the grant under the project Grant Assistance for Cultural Grassroots Project (GCGP).

The grant will be utilised to purchase equipment for the Japanese Language Department at NUML such as IT equipment, teaching and learning materials, air-conditioning equipment, furniture and a computer server for distance learning education of Japanese language.

Japanese official Junya Matsuura, while speaking at the signing ceremony, said that developing educational facilities is one of the priorities of the Government of Japan.

He said through its Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) and today’s assistance under the Grant Assistance for Cultural Grassroots Projects for the improvement of learning environment of Japanese language department is another achievement in this regard.

Matsuura said this year (2017) marks the 65th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Pakistan and this grant assistance would help strengthening the relations between the two countries.

He expressed the hope that the improvement of learning environment would greatly benefit the students of Japanese language department of NUML as well as distant learners of Japanese language.

Rector NUML Major General Zia Ud Din Najam (Retd) in his address said that NUML is the country’s first ever languages teaching university, teaching 25 occidental and oriental languages.

He said that Pakistani students have deep respect for Japanese language and assistance provided by the Government of Japan will help NUML to further promote Japanese language and also encourage other students to learn Japanese Language.