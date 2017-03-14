Rawalpindi - Police have recovered three live hand-grenades from a small abyss in Dhoke Radala of Chontra on information of a citizen, sources informed The Nation on Monday.

Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) called by police has defused the hand grenades. Police and other law enforcement agencies combed Dhoke Radala and its suburbs in hunt for suspected terrorists and outlaws, sources said.

According to sources, a citizen namely Faheem Safdar Malik provided information to Police Station Chontra officials that some unknown terrorists dropped three live hand grenades in a small abyss located in their land in Dhoke Radala. Following the information, a police team headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station Chontra Tanvir Warraich rushed to the scene and recovered the hand grenades, they said. They added police called BDS officials of which defused the hand grenades.

Sources said the police and other LEAs also brought sniffer dogs to find any clue about the suspects terrorists besides combing the area in hunt for suspects. However, no arrest was made. A case has also been registered with the Police Station Chontra against the unknown terrorists while further investigation was underway, a police spokesperson informed the media.

Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja has ordered transfer and posting orders of newly promoted 24 Sub Inspectors and a clerk in different areas of the region. According to a spokesperson to RPO, a total of 13 SIs have been appointed in Rawalpindi while 2 were posted at Attock and 1 SI was appointed in Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Rawalpindi. Similarly, 8 SI have been sent to Punjab Constabulary in Farooqabad. RPO also issued transfer and posting orders of two clerks Muhammad Faras and Ghulam Rasool and posted them in Rawalpindi from Police Training School and Chakwal to Attock respectively.