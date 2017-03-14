Islamabad-Prime Minister’s Special Committee for Artists Welfare will meet today (Tuesday) to discuss the proposed artists’ welfare schemes, official said on Monday. This will be the second meeting where secretaries of four provinces related to culture subject will give their valuable input for the well-being of artistes.

The 12-member committee headed by Adviser to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage (NHLH) Irfan Siddiqui was formed by Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to prepare a report based on effective recommendations for the welfare of artists working in different sections of Fine Arts. Provincial secretaries will brief the committee about the ongoing welfare schemes for artists in their respective provinces.

The main objective of inviting provincial secretaries is to avoid any overlapping in the proposed schemes for artists’ welfare and devise well-coordinated and comprehensive policy in this regard. The officials of Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) will also participate in the meeting to discuss the idea to maintain database carrying information of different welfare schemes for artists at federal and provincial level and beneficiaries.

Managing Director, Pakistan Bait ul Mal (PBM), Barrister Abid Waheed Sheikh would also attend the meeting and brief the participants of the functions of his organisation.

Chairman Film Censor Board Mubashir Hasan is also expected to attend the meeting. He would apprise the committee about the contribution of welfare fund supposed to be made by the film producers at the time of film censorship.

Secretary NHLH Division Aamir Hasan is also Secretary of the committee while the other members of committee included Chairman Pakistan Television Atta-ul-Haq Qasmi, prominent film and drama actresses Zeba Muhammad Ali and Laila Zubairi, prominent artist Suhail Ahmad Azizi, Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), Jamal Shah, Film Producers Syed Noor and Ejaz Ahmad Gul, prominent Musician, Master Parvez Haider and Violin player Ustad Raees.

The 12-member committee will present its report to the Prime Minister in current month.