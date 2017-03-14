Islamabad - Local police are looking for other suspects in the murder of a female dancer after arresting a security guard a day earlier, sources said.

Sherbaz, a security guard, was arrested Sunday after Anam, a dancer who performed at private parties, was shot dead on the estate of a property dealer from AJK, Sardar Shafqat Akhtar, in the limits of Shehzad Town police station.

However, the investigation team believes that the security guard of the property dealer had nothing against the dancer. “It seems that the security guard is being made scapegoat… the real culprits succeeded in fleeing from the scene soon after the incident and the police are after them”, said a senior police officer involved in the investigation, on condition of anonymity. He said the postmortem of the victim is yet to be conducted which may help reach the truth.

“The incident took place around 12pm on Sunday but the matter was reported to the police after 5pm. In the meantime, the real culprits fled from the scene, the crime scene was maneuvered and the security guard was prepared to confess the crime”, the police officer believed.

Anam, a dancer , was a permanent resident of Katlang, district Mardan and had been residing near Shams Colony in Islamabad. She was the mother of a 3 years boy who has been handed over to his aunt from Jhang, said the police. The police officer further said that the postmortem would reveal whether the victim was pregnant though she was a divorcee since long. The owner of the estate is on the run with misleading stories for the police by his ‘sympathizers’ that he has been abroad since long and that, on the day of incident, he was in AJK in connection with a funeral, the officials said as vowed to reach the ‘real culprits’.

The police are being convinced by the ‘sympathisers’ to challan the culprit, the security guard, he said. According to the police, the dancer used to visit the estate. They doubted the preliminary statement of the security guard that he shot at the dancer after she misbehaved with him. The police have registered a case in this regard and further investigation is underway.

