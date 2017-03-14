Islamabad - Islamabad police will take strict action against those involved in flying kites.

According to the police, kite flying is banned under section 144 Cr.Pc and those involved in violation would have to face strict legal action, said SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani while addressing a meeting here on Monday. SSP (Operations) also appealed parents to keep their children away from flying kites and cooperate with police in this regard.

Sajid Kiani directed the SHOs to overcome crime in their respective areas and ensure arrest of anti-social elements. He also asked to speed up efforts to arrest proclaimed offenders, court absconders and others so that peace can be ensured in society.