Islamabad - The syndicate of Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) on Monday again sent the registrar of the university on forced leave restoring the decision against him.

An official told The Nation the new syndicate in its second huddle cancelled all the decisions of the previous body which had restored the registrar on its position after he assumed the charge after 18 months forced leave. He said that new syndicate maintained the status quo following the findings of inquiry report held against registrar.

“Cancellation of previous decision also means that he has been demoted from the scale 21 to 20 and removed from the position of registrar,” he added. According to the syndicate, he said, the officer was promoted in violation of rules therefore he was demoted to previous rank.

He said that syndicate also constituted a 03-member committee on the issue of Tenure Track System (TTS) and also included a member from the Academic Staff Association (ASA).

The three member committee will include Dr Ishtiaq Ali from ASA, Barrister Zafarullah from syndicate while third person will be nominated from the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

Meanwhile, the university administration to save its skin on the issue of appointment of Director School of Political and International Relations (SPIR) also constituted a 03-member committee just before the meeting of syndicate.

According to the source, the committee will be comprised Prof. Dr Sayed Waqar Ali Shah, Chairman Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof Dr Khalid Khan, from Physics department and Prof Dr Gul Majid Khan, Chairman Pharmacy Department.

He informed that the notification of inquiry committee was issued just before the meeting for facing the syndicate. An application regarding inquiry against the newly-appointed Director SPIR was given in November but the inquiry body was not constituted at that time.

According to the source, the notification in haste was issued by the dean social sciences department instead of Vice Chancellor (VC) office.

The Nation contacted the registrar QAU but mobile phone was powered off while other officials also distanced themselves to confirm or deny the development.