Islamabad-Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD), Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Monday inaugurated the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University Sports Gala 2017 here at the Pakistan Sports Gala.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University has played a very vital role in the field of health.

“Sports activities are very important and holding of such events are valuable,” he said.

He said CADD will do all-out efforts in improving health facilities. “A total of Rs 7.5 billion is being used in improving health and sports projects,” he said. He said the government is striving its best to enhance the skills of youth in every field. As many as 10 teams are participating in the event. This is the second sports gala, the last one was organized in 2016.