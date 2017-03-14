Rwalpindi-A 43-year-old taxi driver was stabbed to death by a cook of a local hotel for using abusive language at Pirwadhai on Monday.

According to sources, Sheikh Rashid, who belonged to Fauji Colony, arrived in a local hotel for having breakfast at 5:30am on main Pirwadhai Road. They said the man was served with breakfast by a waiter when the hotel’s cook Raja Fahad came and started chatting with the taxi driver. The sources said that in the meantime Sheikh Rashid used abusive language against Raja Fahad after which the later attacked the former with a knife. “Raja stabbed knife into the chest of Sheikh Rashid and killed him on the spot,” sources said.

A police team reached the crime scene on information provided by the hotel management and took the killer into custody along with the weapon used in the murder. The dead body of Sheikh was moved to DHQ for post-mortem.

Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station Pirwadhai Mustafa Kamal Niazi, when contacted, confirmed the incident. On the other hand, two unknown motorcyclists snatched mobile phone from a citizen Inam outside Poonch House in Saddar and fled the scene. Cantt police registered a case against unknown mobile snatchers on complaint of victim and started investigation.