rawalpindi - A 59-year-old death row inmate died of cardiac arrest in Adiala Jail, sources informed The Nation on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Nazeer Hussain Shah, whose dead body was shifted to hospital for autopsy.

According to sources, a man, who was a murder convict and on death row, died of heart attack in the cell of Adiala Jail. The dead body of inmate was moved to hospital for post mortem and the doctors handed over the body to heirs for burial.

A jail official told that Nazeer Hussain had murdered a man in 2012 case of which was registered with Police Station Taxila. An Additional and Sessions Judge Muhammad Iqbal awarded capital punishment to the man on March 13, 2013.

On the other hand, a security guard deputed on security duty of census team accidentally fired a bullet injuring a teacher at Nawababad on GT Road, within limits of PS Wah Saddar.

As per detail, Muhammad Akhlaq (SST in FG Public School Aslam Market) presently detailed with census team injured when a security Irfan accidentally fired a gunshot. The injured school teacher was shifted to POF Wah Hospital for treatment.

Similarly, three men sustained bullet injuries owing to aerial firing during a marriage ceremony, area people said.

The injured were identified as 14-year-old Ali Akhtar, 17-year-old Abdul Raffay, and 23-year-old Niaz Yaqoob. They received bullet wounds in their legs.

According to available details, function of marriage of Muhammad Saghir was underway at Dhoke Syedan on Friday night. Initially, it was learnt that some unknown people resorted to aerial firing in the wedding.

Rescue staff on getting information shifted the injured to District Headquarters Hospital where they were said to be out of danger.

When contacted, Sub Inspector Mazhar Iqbal of RA Bazaar police said that they had registered a case under charges of attempted murder. He said that the FIR was registered on complaint of Niaz who received bullet in his leg.

He said that the complainant had accused Sattar Khan, Jabbar Khan, Bilal Gul, Safiullah and three unknown men of deliberately shooting at them during the marriage ceremony.

The investigation officer said that the both sides had reportedly quarrelled over some petty issue a few days ago.

In another incident, a man died in a road mishap in Gujar Khan as a truck hit a tractor trolley parked on side of GT Road near Missal Kaswal town.

According to information shared by Rescue 1122, they received a call about the road accident.

israr ahmed