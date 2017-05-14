Islamabad-Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Chuadhry Abdul Ghafoor Khan has said that government has chalked out a special programme for promotion of tourism in the country.

In a statement, he proposed that the foreign Missions of Pakistan should start aggressive campaign for promotion of country tourism, adding that PTDC will provide tourism publication and documentary films for the purpose. He said that relaxation in visa policy for tourists should increase foreign exchange reserve of the country.

He said that there is dire need to introduce facility of visa on arrival to group tourist.

He said that during his visit to Kuwait, he discussed various issues related to the tourists with the senior officials of embassy.

He said that Pakistan Embassy in Kuwait will provide information to prominent investors regarding investment opportunities and tourist destinations of the country so that pace of development work may be increased.

He hoped that not only foreign investors can take benefits of investment opportunities in Pakistan but the people of both the country can come closer to each other.

He said that during visit to Kuwait, he held meetings and attended number of conferences and seminars, adding that he provided very useful information about tourism to the Pakistani community and Arab investors.