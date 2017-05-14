islamabad - Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Qamar Zaman Chaudhry has said that eradication of corruption is top priority of the bureau.

The present management of NAB has chalked out a proactive Anti Corruption Strategy which is acknowledged by Transparency International (TI), World Economic Forum and PILDAT in their reports, says a press release.

The chairman NAB directed NAB officers to double their efforts in order to come up to the expectations of the nation to eradicate corruption which is major hurdle in the progress and prosperity of the country.

The chairman NAB said that NAB’s operational methodology has set three stages for proceeding of cases from complaint verification to inquiry to investigation. He said, “We have devised Partly Quantified Grading System (PQGS) in 2014 to review and evaluate the performance, strengths and weaknesses of all NAB Regional Bureaus.”

The initiative of annual inspection of all regional bureaus of NAB has proved very successful in enhancing the performance of NAB Headquarters and its Regional Bureaus in order to overcome their weaknesses pointed out during by NAB’s inspection and monitoring team.

The Chairman NAB said that NAB has geared up to perform its national duty by adopting Zero Tolerance Policy across the board to eradicate corruption from the country.

NAB has emphasized upon its NAB officers to double their efforts to arrest corrupt and recover ill-gotten and looted money of innocent from corrupt and deposit them in the national exchequer. He said that during the tenure of the present management, NAB has recovered 45 billion rupees in only two and half years and deposited in the national exchequer which is a remarkable achievement of NAB.

The figures of complaints, inquiries and investigations are almost double as compared to the same period of 2014, 2015 to 2016. The comparative figures for the latest three years are indicative of the hard work being put in by all ranks of NAB staff in an atmosphere of renewed energy and dynamism, where fight against corruption is being taken as a national duty. Increase in the number of complaints also reflects enhanced public trust in NAB.

The Chairman said that NAB has established its first Forensic Science Lab (FSL) in NAB and has rationalized its workload and timelines have been prescribed for efficient, effective and expeditious disposal of cases putting a maximum limit of 10 months which is a challenging target to investigate cases of even white collar crimes.

NAB has also introduced a new System of Combine Investigation Team (CIT) in order to benefit from the experience and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers, a system of CIT comprising of Director, Additional Director, Investigation Officer and a Senior Legal Counsel has been put in place.

This is not only lending quality to the work but also ensuring that no single individual can be influenced during the proceedings. He said that concept of CIT has proved very successful in order to improve quality of inquiry and investigations and benefit from the experience and collective wisdom of senior officers. NAB has filed 12 references in the Rs 22 billion Modarba Scam and recovered Rs 1.73 billion from Modaraba Scam besides properties and vehicles etc.

NAB has a target that the number of Character Building Societies (CBS) should reach at least 50,000 at the end of 2017 in order to make aware more and more students about the ill effects of corruption so that menace of corruption should be checked at an early stage.