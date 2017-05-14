Islamabad-National Assembly (NA) session has been summoned by President Mamnoon Hussain tomorrow (Monday). The president has approved the summary for calling the session.

According to media reports, NA budget session would start on May 26 and will continue for the next 17 to 18 days.

President Mamnoon will also address the joint session of the Parliament on June 1.

Meanwhile, at least two people have been killed in two different road mishaps within the jurisdiction of Taxila police.

According to media reports, Sarfaraz Shagird and Shakir Khan were on their way while riding on a motorcycle when a dumper hit them in the area of Taxila. As a result, Khan died on the spot.

Meanwhile, Abdul Waheed Anjum lodged a complaint with the local police that his cousin, Qamar Zaman was on his way on a motorcycle when a car driven by Hayat hit him. Resultantly, he succumbed to injuries. Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.