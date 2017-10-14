Islamabad - The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) has made it compulsory for all A-level students to pass the entry test exam to gain admission in the institute, an official said on Friday.

The local students with dual nationality will be also eligible for applying on foreign quota, but will have to pass the M.CAT exam, official added.

The students with A-level certificate will have to pass the entry test in their respective region on open merit which covers 85percent seats. The students with foreign nationality will compete on the remaining 15percent seats, said official.

Talking to The Nation, President PM&DC Prof. Dr.Shabbir Lehri said that there is no restriction on A-level students for taking admission in medical and dental colleges, but they have to first clear the entry test.

He said that PM&DC in its 155th session recommended a few amendments and sent draft to the Ministry for approval of the Cabinet.

Statement issued by PM&DC said that A-level graduates, who intend to gain admission in MBBS / BDS courses, are eligible for admissions all over Pakistan both on open merit and foreign quota.

However, foreign quota shall only be allowed to foreign nationals, dual nationality or overseas Pakistanis who have studied abroad in A-level or equivalent 12th grade examination. Earlier, the vacant seats of foreign quota in private medical colleges were filled by local students in exchange for donations.

PM&DC spokesperson said that, the council has decided to bring an end to this corruption and carry out the admission process in a fair and just manner. Earlier, A-level students had raised concerns on applying for admission in medical and dental institutes that new policy is barring them to get admission.

According to regulations of 2013, appearance in the exam and entry test was sufficient for the students, but in 2016 the Council made it mandatory to pass the entry test.

our staff reporter