Faiz Heritage Library to be inaugurated on Oct 17

ISLAMABAD –Lok Virsa has announced to name its renovated Library as ‘Faiz Heritage Library’, in honour of Lok Virsa’s founding head Faiz Ahmed Faiz. Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr Fouzia Saeed said that Faiz Ahmed Faiz vision and teachings have been a guiding light in Lok Virsa’s various endeavours and initiatives.

She said that the opening ceremony of Library as Faiz Heritage Library would be held on 17 October. Saleema Hashmi will be the chief guest on the occasion. Renowned Scholar Kishwar Naheed and Haris Khaleque will also attend the inauguration ceremony as a guest of honours. –APP

Korea music performances to be held at PNCA, RAC

ISLAMABAD: Korean Traditional Music performances would be held at Rawalpindi Arts Council and Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on October, 14 and 15 respectively. The event was being arranged by PNCA in collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea and Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC). According to schedule, the Korean artists would perform on 14h October at Rawalpindi Arts Council and 15th October in PNCA auditorium. The first evidence of Korean music is old and it has been well documented by surviving written materials from the 15th century. Popular Korean music typically referred to as K-pop in English or Agayo in Korean is a highly commercial industry throughout Asia.

Contemporary K-pop is dominated by dance groups featuring young entertainers with the latest looks and dance skills.–APP

Contemporary Korean music and pop stars are very popular across Asia and the spread of contemporary Korean culture designated a word to reflect this fact.

Awareness campaign for motorcyclists concludes

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has decided to take action against the motorcyclists and pillion riders riding their bikes without helmets after the conclusion of the 15-day long awareness campaign.

During the awareness campaign, motorcyclists were asked to ensure use of helmets not only by themselves but also by pillion riders along with them.

During the awareness campaign, special squads were constituted to educate bike riders as to how to ensure their safety before travelling on roads. These squads performed duties at various main roads of the city and to brief the motorcyclists about the safe journey. The motorcyclists and pillion riders riding their bikes without helmets were educated and appealed to ensure use of helmets. The SSP (Traffic) Malik Matloob has said that purpose of this campaign was to ensure safety for motorcyclists and prevent any road mishap by educating them about safe road environment.