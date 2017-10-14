Islamabad - Two unknown motorcyclists on Thursday snatched a purse from a woman from sector I-10/2 in the limits of Sabzi Mandi police station.

Fawad Yaseen reported to the police that some unknown persons snatched purse of his mother when she was in the street and took away cash in Pakistani and foreign currency along with gold ornaments. Police have booked the unknown persons under section 392 of the PPC and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police have booked several persons in connection with theft cases in different areas of the city.

Kohsar police booked two persons including Farooq Usman and Sufyan Aslam for stealing electronics equipment from Safa Gold Mall when they were called to install decoration system at the mall.

The case under section 381 of the PPC has been registered on the complaint of Junaid Zia.

Karachi Company police booked one Karamat Hussain for stealing two mobile phones of Naseem Khan from Masjid Zinn-o-Rain in the markaz.

On the other hand, Industrial Area police have registered a case against unknown persons for lifting Honda Civic of Jamshed Khan in front of his house in sector I-9/4.

He told the police that on 9 October 2017, some unknown persons took away his car from outside his residence. The police have registered a case under section 381-A and further investigation is underway.