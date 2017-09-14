rawalpindi - City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi has a suspended station house officer and closed another officer to Police Line for inefficiency, public complaints and failure to curb the sale of narcotics, a police spokesperson said on Wednesday.

CPO suspended the Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Jatli, Syed Zamir Haider and closed Raja Nadim Zafar, SHO PS Gujar Khan, to Police Line, he added.

According to him, CPO Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi received several public complaints against both police officers during a visit to Press Club Gujar Khan and initiated an inquiry against them.

During the inquiry, he said, the allegations leveled against the two cops were proved. He said show-cause notices have also been served to the two police officers by the CPO.

He said Inspector Ishtiaq Ahmed Cheema has been appointed as new SHO of PS Gujar Khan while Inspector Sana Ullah replaced Syed Zamir Haider as SHO Jatli.

Meanwhile, a gang of armed robbers looted Rs 15000 from a utility store located in PS Sadiqabad area.

After mugging the store, the dacoits managed to escape from the scene. Police registered a case and started the investigation with no arrest or recovery so far.

On the other hand, an inmate has died of cardiac arrest in the Adiala Jail, informed official sources. The deceased was identified as Muhammad Salim, they said. They informed that police had arrested Salim in connection with a murder case that took place in Mandra in 2009.

The dead body of the deceased was shifted to DHQ for post-mortem where doctors handed it over to the heirs for burial. Adial Jail Superintendent confirmed that the inmate died of heart attack.