islamabad - Islamabad police have finalized security arrangements for the month of Muharram besides evaluating crime situation in the district, said the police officials.

According to details, SSP Operations Islamabad Sajid Kiani presided over a meeting at Safe City Centre regarding security measures during Muharram and crime situation.

SSP Zonal, SP Investigations, District Police Officers, and SHOs attended the meeting. The officers reviewed the security arrangements and crime situation across the district.

The SSP issued the instruction that solid steps be taken to protect the majalis in Imambargahs and processions of mourners. He said all zonal officers should hold meetings with ulemas and religious scholars of different schools of thought, in their areas so that religious harmony could be promoted during the sacred month and environment of peace could be maintained.

He further said that all divisions should ensure coordination and share information. Before the start of Muharram, combing operations should be launched in district Islamabad, he said adding all officers should hold meetings with the members of peace committees so that they could also be deployed outside Imambargahs along with policemen.

He said wall chalking should be stopped in the district before the start of Muharram and ulema should be persuaded to observe timings for start and end of majalis and processions.