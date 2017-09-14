islamabad - A writ petition, seeking a solution to longer working hours being imposed on doctors throughout the country, has been moved in the Islamabad High Court.

Dr Nafeesa Hiba moved the court through her counsel Saimul Haq Satti Advocate and nominated the Federation of Pakistan through the Minister of STATE for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHSRC), Secretary NHSRC, Chief Secretaries Punjab, Sindh, KP, Baluchistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, President College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP), Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC), Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) and Advocate General Islamabad as respondents. A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb will conduct hearing of the petition on Thursday.

The petitioner stated that resident doctors are working 102 hours a week that is beyond human capacity while every alternate day they are made to work a continuous 30 hours. In India, doctors work 48 hours a week while in the west, the working hours are even less than that. She added that with that the doctors’ work in unhygienic conditions where no proper food or safe drinking water is provided and these are the main reasons for the brain drain and many lady doctors quit this profession due to unbearable work load.

Dr Nafeesa said that she is a qualified MBBS doctor by profession but that the community of doctors is forced to perform their duties for about 102-hours per week without holidays as Post-Graduates Trainees, House Officers and Medical Officers in tertiary care hospitals.

The current schedule of work is unregulated where doctors are forced to perform through very long working hours, she stated. The petitioner said that the resident doctors are working more than 102 hours per week that causes a trauma/stress to the medical professionals who get very serious diseases like insomnia as they are not even getting time/place for proper siesta, unable to join families’ get together or socialization, which is the violation of the fundamental human rights.

Further, she said that the petitioner’s community forced to perform their duties in highly unhygienic condition.

These are the reasons that more and more doctors leave the country and opt to work abroad.

Dr Nafeesa raised a few questions before the court; first that whether medical professional, dealing human life, require extensive training, study, and mastery dealing with the subject in order to treat, diagnose and prescribe patients, can come under the definition of ‘workmen’ in order to make them entitled to the benefits under the Industrial laws? If ‘Not’ why, and If ‘Yes’ then what judiciously ought to be ‘the maximum permissible duty/working schedule limit’ for such medical professionals working in tertiary care hospitals of the Govt?

The petitioner also raised a question that a doctor working under huge stress, if any medical negligence occurs who shall be responsible? Whether it is Head of the Department, Medical Superintendent/Directors, Vice Chancellors of medical universities, Post-Graduates Trainee or a House officer?

She contended that due to the said working conditions, errors and negligence’s occurs that endanger lives of the patients. This also creates mistrust and misperception about the doctors when a patient comes with an urgent need of medical assistance and the doctor due to workload and exhaustion cannot treat him well. This creates an impression that the doctor willfully neglected him, whereas patient hardly knows the doctor’s real condition and start manhandling the duty doctors. She continued that making only the doctors’ community to work more than 102 hours per week is in violation of the fundamental right of equal opportunity in public employment provided under Article 25 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Therefore, she prayed to the court that the government, medical institutions and universities under command, control or management of the respondents be required, directed and ordered to amend their unlawful rules and regulations or working schedules of doctors.