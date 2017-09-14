islamabad - Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) said on Wednesday that the establishment of provincial Higher Education Commissions (HEC) will be counterproductive and the competition for ranking will be useless in the absence of real impact of knowledge.

Dr Mukhtar Ahmed said this here in a session titled “Higher Education in Pakistan: Status, Trends, and Prospects” which aimed to discuss the prevailing scenario, upcoming opportunities, and challenges faced by higher education sector in Pakistan. It also discussed the steps and strategies being taken by HEC to cater to these issues.

He also added that they had put a stop to 110 PhD programs in various public and private universities due to quality issues adding they will not compromise on academic honesty despite pressures from influential quarters. He denounced attempts to undermine the achievements of HEC during the past 15 years and was of the view that the formation of provincial HECs will be counter-productive.

“We are working on various partnerships and striving to improve the overall standard of education in Pakistan rather than focusing on numbers. Numbers don’t mean anything if the students are not well equipped for the professional life”, stated Dr. Ahmed.

At the same time, he pointed out that the situation had improved in past few years with a record of 12000 publications coming out in the year 2016.

“We have adopted a strict no tolerance policy on plagiarism and a research culture is finally emerging in the country. But we still have to go a long way to compete with western standards”, he viewed.

Dr. Ahmed also shed light on the performance of HEC stating that before its inception in 2002, there were only 59 universities in Pakistan which were confined to only the bigger cities. Around 276000 students have enrolled in the universities of which only 32 per cent were females.

Commenting on the recent global rankings of universities in which only one Pakistani university is among the top 500, Dr Ahmed said that there were several internationally acclaimed ranking systems in place and their rankings varied.

The ranking by Times, for instance, had an American university leading the list in 2016 whereas in 2017 a British university took the honor.

There were 11 Pakistani universities on the list last year, as opposed to only four this year. This does not mean that the standard of education in these universities has fallen. He stressed that these rankings only tell us which universities performed best in a certain area.

He also said HEC is making efforts to ensure that the research being produced is beneficial for the nation and society, and the current focus of the commission is to improve the quality and standard of academic research in the country.