islamabad - Father of an Awami Markaz fire victim has approached the local police for registration of a case against those who were responsible for the death of his son, Ali Raza Khan, said the police.

Hamid Ali Khan on Wednesday filed an application with Secretariat police station for registration of a criminal case against the administration of Awami Markaz, Rescue-1122, Islamabad fire brigade and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad for criminal negligence which led to the death of his son on Sunday.

In his application, Hamid, a resident of Islamabad stated that his son used to work for Elite Airport Customer Service. On September 10, 2017, his son was trapped in the fire erupted at Awami Markaz here and he cried for help but nobody from the administration of Awami Markaz, Rescue-1122, Islamabad fire brigade and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad responded to his call. Ultimately, he had to jump off the 4th floor of the building which led to his death.

He believed that the ‘criminal negligence’ on part of the state departments and administration of the Markaz led to the death of his alone son. It is to mention here that Raza had jumped off the building to land at a sheet of cloth stretched out by the police officials but they could hardly keep it holding as Raza landed on it. He hit the ground hard and died on the spot.

Talking to The Nation, Hamid Ali Khan said that he has submitted the application with the police in the evening and they were yet to decide an action on the matter.

“They have received the application and I have nothing else to share with you at the moment,” he added.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Muhammad Khalid Khattak has said that meetings with families of martyred personnel of Islamabad police would be arranged twice a year to know about their problems and resolve them on an immediate basis. Reviewing the welfare steps being taken for families of martyred cops, he said that it is the prime responsibility of the department to resolve their issues and ensure best health and education facilities to their children. He said that sacrifices of Islamabad police martyrs would be remembered forever and the entire force would stand with their families in any difficult situation for them.

Martyred cops of the Islamabad police force, the IGP said, have left behind indelible memories and heroic examples that will continue to inspire others in the fight against criminals and maintain peace.” Though there can be no compensation for the supreme sacrifice in service to the nation but responsibility assigned to us by our martyred cops would be fulfilled and support to the bereaved families will continue not as sympathy but as a duty”, Khalid Khattak added.