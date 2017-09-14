ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday inaugurated the first ever Asia Peace Film Festival in Pakistan, which is being participated by about 50 countries to screen about 940 films.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the festival, being held at Pakistan National Council of the Arts under the auspices of Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage, the Minister said that the festival would help in highlighting the national identity of Pakistan.

She said that the holding of this festival and the return of international cricket to Pakistan were made possible by peaceful conditions in the country for which the government and the people had played a very significant role.

Marriyum observed that every person who had fought for revival of peace in the country deserved to be complimented. Pakistan, she said, has rendered unparalleled sacrifices in the war against terrorism and has fought many battles against the scourge for the last many decades.

Dilating on the importance of films, she said that the former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had approved the formulation of a policy for the film industry, under which a National Commission for Films was being established and a Film Fund was also envisaged besides setting up of a Fund for assistance to the artists.

She said that a number of concessions were also being extended on the import of gadgets for the production of quality films.

The Minister revealed that the government of Punjab and Sindh had extended commendable cooperation in the formulation of the film policy.

The Minister said that in the early '70s the film artists and the sportsmen were big names in the country and enjoyed lot of respect.

Pakistan won the honour of being hockey champion of the world but what happened after that was known to all,she said. She said that we have gone through the difficult phase but still a lot needed to be done.

Director General of the PNCA Jamal Shah in his discourse said that we could usher in social change through films. He said that films being a powerful medium should be used to foment peace which was need of the hour.

Indonesian participant Sophia said that the film festival was being held in Pakistan for the first time. She said that a number of States in Asia had mutual disputes and it was imperative to resolve them in the interest of peace.

UN representative said that the holding of the film festival was a commendable move. The UN he said was formed to promote peace in the world through messages of peace. He revealed that a festival regarding human Rights would also be held in Pakistan in the near future.