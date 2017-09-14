Minister seeks completion of capital metro bus by Nov 15

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Communications Hafiz Abdul Karim paid a visit to the under-construction Islamabad Metro Bus Project from Peshawar Morr to New Islamabad International Airport. Federal Secretary Communications Muhammad Siddique Memon, Chairman NHA Shahid Ashraf Tarar and senior officers of NHA and Ministry of Communications also accompanied him. Detailed briefings were also given to the federal minister during the visit.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that pace of work on the Islamabad Metro Bus Project needs to be geared up. He urged to utilise all resources to ensure quality completion of the Metro Bus Track. He expected that the Prime Minister would inaugurate the project on November 15, 2017.

While giving a briefing, the Chairman NHA Shahid Ashraf Tarar said that total length of the Metro Bus Track from Peshawar Morr to New Islamabad International Airport is 25.6km and it is divided into four packages. Length of the 1st package from Peshawar Morr to Golra Morr is 8km, 2nd Package up to GT Road Interchange is 3.8km. Likewise, 3rd Package up to M-1/M-2 interchange is 8.3km long, while the last Package up to New Islamabad International Airport is 5.5km long. Eight stations and one interchange will also be constructed. There was a short delay due to rains in months of July and August. However, the construction activities presently are in progress round the clock and the project will be completed by November 15, 2017. The project will be completed at a cost of Rs19.70 billion.–STAFF REPORT

2 held with explosive material

TAXILA: Taxila police claimed to have arrested two suspects and recovered a huge quantity of explosive material from their possession during a successful raid in Margalla Hills. This was stated by Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) DSP Sajid Gondal while talking to newsmen here on Wednesday.

He said that a police party intercepted Phool Hussain Shah and Mohammad Aslam at Ziarat Market near Margalla hills and recovered a huge quantity of explosive material including 400 detonators, 150 explosive sticks, and 1800-meter safety fuse.–STAFF REPORT

A case under Section 4/5 Explosive Act was registered against the accused and police have launched the further investigation. Later bomb disposal squad was called and the explosive material was defused for the safe custody.