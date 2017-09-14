ISLAMABAD - The NAB Executive Board Meeting Wednesday decided to file corruption reference against Syed Asif Akhtar Hashmi, ex-chairman Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) and others in a mega corruption case.

The EBM has also decided to close cases against Asad Qaiser, Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Syed iftikhar Hussain Shah, MNA Sialkot due to lack of incriminating evidence.

The meeting was held in the chair of Chairman NAB Qamar Zaman Chaudhry at the Bureau NAB Headquarter.

Syed Asif Akhtar Hashmi, ex-chairman ETPB and others were alleged for illegal investment with Highlink Capital (Pvt) Limited and caused a loss of Rs1.3 billion to the national exchequer in this case.

The EBM decided to authorise four investigations and the first investigation was authorised against Director/Gurantors of M/s Umair Steel Industries (Pvt) Ltd, Lahore and others. The accused persons were alleged for willful loan default referred by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) under section 31-D of NAO-1999 and they caused a loss of Rs52.290 million to the national exchequer.

The second investigation was authorised against management of M/s Power Pack Company and others. In this case, the accused persons were alleged for willful loan default referred by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) under section 31-D of NAO-1999. They caused a loss of Rs164.826 million to the national exchequer in this case. Third Investigation was authorised by the EBM against Abdul Rauf Khoso, MPA (PS-18) and others.

In this case, the accused persons were alleged for misuse of authority and assets beyond known sources of income and misappropriation of government land in connivance with officials of the Revenue Department, District Kashmore at Kandhkot. They caused a loss of Rs550 million to the national exchequer.

The fourth investigation was authorised against Saeed Ahmed Jagrani, ex-director NARA Canal (SIDA) Mirpurkhas and others, officials of NASRAT Division, Irrigation Department, Sindh and others as they caused a loss of Rs9 billion to national exchequer.

The EBM has decided to authorise two inquiries and the first inquiry was authorised against M/s Knowledge Kinetic Programme (KKP) Pvt Limited Lahore, officers of WAPDA and others. In this case, the accused persons were alleged for irregularities in construction of Mangla Dam Raising Project (MDRP).

They caused a loss of Rs4 billion to the national exchequer. The second inquiry was authorised against officials of Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) and others. In this case, the accused persons were alleged for accusation of the shares of MND Exploration and Production Limited by Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) at exorbitant rates in 2012.

The Board decided to re-authorise an investigation against Inayatullah, FGS/Incharge PRC Sarib Quetta authorities of Food Department and others. In this case, the accused persons were alleged for corruption and corrupt practices, embezzlement of wheat bags from PRC Sariab Quetta during the year 2014-15.

The Board decided to re-authorise an inquiry against Noor Muhammad Laghari, former secretary Special Education Department, Sindh and others. In this case, the accused persons were alleged for illegal recruitment, misuse of funds allocated for purchase of uniforms and daily allowances of disabled persons.