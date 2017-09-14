ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday said that relations between Pakistan and the European Union (EU) were based on a commitment to continued engagement.

The EU is one of Pakistan’s largest trading partners and the biggest market for its exports, the prime minister said, while talking to European Union Ambassador Jean-Francois Cautain, who called on him.

He said that the GSP Plus status provided a constructive framework for the betterment of Pakistan’s economy and for promotion of its economic agenda. The prime minister also highlighted Pakistan’s remarkable successes and achievements in the fight against terrorism.

He said that the government’s National Action Plan (NAP) provided the basis for addressing the challenges of extremism and terrorism in a comprehensive manner.

The prime minister also appreciated the role of Pakistani diaspora in Europe, which was contributing towards progress and development of their adopted countries.

The ambassador highlighted the strong and longstanding partnership between the EU and Pakistan.

He reiterated the EU’s commitment to further strengthening cooperation towards the development of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, PTV Chairman Attaul Haq Qasmi called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at the PM Office and briefed him on the working of the state-run television.

MNAS FROM SARGODHA MEET PM

A delegation of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNAs from Sargodha Division called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at the PM’s Office on Wednesday.

Developmental projects and matters pertaining to the respective constituencies of the lawmakers were discussed during the meeting.

The prime minister said that the parliamentarians should especially focus on the uplift and welfare schemes in those areas that were not at par with other constituencies in terms of pace of development work.

Discussing mega developmental projects, the prime minister said that the present government ensured completion of even those critical projects, which remained pending for decades.

He said that they must continue the government’s development agenda and ensure that no region or constituency was left behind in the journey towards progress and prosperity.

Abbasi urged the parliamentarians to renew their efforts and also increase their outreach to the people for addressing their issues on priority basis. Minister of State for Religious Affairs Pir Muhammad Aminul Hasnaat Shah, Mohsin Shah Nawaz Ranjha, Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, Sardar Muhammad Shafqat Hayat Khan, Malik Muhammad Uzair Khan, Malik Shakir Bashir Awan, Obaidullah Khan, Abdul Majeed Khan, Dr Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla and Shahzadi Umar Tiwana were present during the meeting.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmed also attended the meeting.