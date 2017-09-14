islamabad - The National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH) Division has submitted a summary for establishing first ever National Institute of Calligraphy in the federal capital, an official said on Wednesday.

The summary has been submitted to the Prime Minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to seek a formal approval for establishing the Institute.

The Advisor to Prime Minister on NHLH Division, Irfan Siddiqui said this while chairing a meeting regarding establishment of National Institute of Calligraphy.

Irfan had made an announcement to establish the calligraphy institute during the International Calligraphy Exhibition held last month.

The meeting was arranged to discuss the formation of the calligraphy institute, its objectives, and other related matters.

During the meeting, Irfan Siddiqui said that calligraphy originated following the revelation of holy Quran, carries a prestigious place in Islamic arts.

He said the art of calligraphy has been evolved into various forms during the last 14 centuries and this art is flourishing in the Islamic world with the passage of time without any proper acknowledgment.

He said, unfortunately, the art of calligraphy and calligraphers remained deprived of any recognition and patronage at the government level.

The establishment of calligraphy institute would not only serve as a catalyst to preserve and promote this ancient art but play a pivotal role in resolving the issues being faced by the calligraphers and providing patronage and recognition to their work, he added.

Irfan said it is a matter of great satisfaction that literary and historical institutions of the country are actively pursuing their agendas of promoting the literature and rich cultural heritage of the country.

The meeting was attended by the Federal Secretary, NHLH Engineer Aamir Hasan, Joint Secretaries, Syed Junaid Akhlaq and Capt R Abdul Majeed Niazi, Chairman National Language Promotion Department (NLPD), Iftikhar Arif and other officials.