rawalpindi - Two workers were electrocuted to death when digging pipe of a boring machine touched live electrical wires at Derwaish Plaza in Gulraiz, within the limits of Police Station Airport, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Ali and Abdul Bari whose dead bodies were shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for the autopsy.

According to police, the two workers were digging a small well with the help of a boring machine outside an under-construction building when all of the sudden the iron-pipe touched live electrical wires. Resultantly, = both men received severe electric shocks and died, police added.

The happening of the incident has been mentioned in the daily crime register, said Station House Officer (SHO) PS Airport Ahsan Kiyani.