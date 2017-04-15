Islamabad - An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Chakwal police was killed, as the accused opened fire at the raiding party within the limits of Noon police station here on Friday morning.

The accused, Muhammad Imran, son of Saleem Ahmed was wanted by the Chakwal police in some criminal case. As the raiding party led by ASI, Akhtar Hayat raided house of the accused in Dhok Malyar along with local police officials, the accused allegedly opened fire which killed the police official.

The deceased received bullet in the head and died on the spot. The dead body was shifted to the hospital for autopsy. Police is investigating the case after registration of an FIR. Furthermore, one Muhammad Zarakat, son of Sher Muhammad was killed by his opponents in the limits of Shehzad Town police station.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police along with other security agencies conducted search operation and nabbed nine suspects besides recovery of cache of weapons, a police spokesman said.

The operation was conducted in the areas of Noon police station including Rehman Town, Jhangi Syedain and its adjacent areas. During search operation, nine suspects were nabbed while 150 houses were searched and identities of 200 people were confirmed on the spot.

Cache of weapons including one 7mm rifle, 3 repeaters guns, one 222-rifle, one SMG gun, five 30-bore pistols, one carbine, and two 12-bore rifles were also recovered during the operation.