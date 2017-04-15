Islamabad - Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Polio Eradication on Friday urged the officials of Balochistan government to ensure highest quality of polio campaigns for the upcoming round.

Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq said this in meeting held with Chief Secretary Shoaib Mir Balochistan.

National Coordinator for Emergency Operation Centre, Dr Rana Safdar, Provincial EOC Coordinator Syed Faisal Ahmed, Provincial Secretary Health, Asmatullah Kakar, Commissioner Quetta Division, Amjid Ali Khan, Deputy Commissioners, DHOs high police officials also attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed preparations made for the forthcoming polio campaign in the province which will start from April 17. The senator commended work done by front line health workers on the border crossings with Afghanistan and hoped that all the mobile populations coming and going through the international borders will be inoculated and recorded.

“Our job is almost done but not finished yet; therefore, there is no room for negligence,” urged the prime minister’s focal person for polio eradication.

Chief Secretary Shoaib Mir reaffirmed his stance that Balochistan will be made polio free with the help of dedicated team members and effective administrative support.

He said, “Our teams have shown exemplary resolve and commitment in the past and will ensure that they will reach every child across the province.”

Coordinator National EOC, Dr Rana Safdar appreciated the arrangements made for the immunization campaign by saying that special emphasis need to be given the mobile populations in and around Quetta block.

Provincial coordinator EOC Balochistan, Syed Faisal Ahmed said polio virus is still circulating here in Quetta block need more attention is required there to eradicate the polio from province.