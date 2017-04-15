Islamabad - Ministry of Capital Administration & Development Division (CADD) has once again appointed new Director General, Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) on ad-hoc basis by giving additional charge to Chairman PEIRA, an official said on Friday.

Hasnat Qureshi, an officer of Grade 20 has been given additional charge of DG FDE who is already working as Chairman Private Educational Institutions Regularity Authority (PEIRA).

As per notification available with The Nation the appointment has been made for three months or till availability of regular official against post.

“Hasnat Quershi, Chairman Private Educational Institutions Regularity Authority Islamabad, will hold additional charge of the post of Director General (BS-20) Federal Directorate of Education Islamabad, in addition to his own duties with immediate effect for a period of three months or till availability of regular incumbent of the post, whichever is earlier,” states the notification.

Permanent appointment against the post has become a complicated task for the ministry since the designation was vacated after retirement of previous DG Shehnaz Riaz December last year.

In March, Prime Minister (PM) office made a reshuffle in the ministry which included more than 10 officials along with the then Joint Secretary (JS) Education Ayesha Farooq who was also holding additional charge of DG FDE.

Ayesha Farooq was given additional charge against the post after the summary of previous Additional Secretary CADD Dr Zafar Nasarullah was rejected from PM office.

However, after the reshuffle in CADD, the ministry is still away from appointing permanent appointment against the post and has given additional charge to chairman PEIRA now.

Hasnat Quershi, an officer of Pakistan Audit and Accounts was appointed as Chairman PEIRA in February replacing Mussadiq Malik.

There are 422 educational institutions under FDE while Prime Minister Education Reforms Program (PMERP) has also initiated under which all the educational institutes were to be provided facilities.

However, till now ministry has remained unsuccessful in appointing permanent official against post. And avoid appointing any official from inside the department by availing departmental promotion option.

Three candidates from department including director Estate Tanwir Ahmed, Taj Bhatti and Zulfiqar Bhatti were shortlisted for the promotion last year but the procedure was halted.

Talking to The Nation, an official from ministry on condition of anonymity said that high-ups are avoiding appointing the departmental promotion so once again the appointment against the post of DG FDE has been made on ad hoc basis.

“It is possible that the period of appointment of new DG will be extended because the name of permanent DG is not being finalised yet,” official said.

However, ministry claims appointment from inside the department was not made because the candidates were contesting seniority amongst them and the case was in court.

According to information available with The Nation, Tanwir Ahmed had joined FDE after the 18th amendment while Taj Bhatti and Zulfiqar Rao were promotes of the department.

However, Tanwir Ahmed was absorbed in FDE in 2008 after devolution of ministries but Federal Services Tribunal (FST) in a judgment had said to determine the seniority of the candidate in accordance with the Rule-6 (b), which deals with the issue of seniority of the employees of devolved ministries/divisions.

Taj Bhatti had also submitted his representation to CADD officials claiming his seniority.

Talking to The Nation, Spokesperson CADD Ateeq-ur-Rehman said, “Senior most officials in the department are contesting seniority while, suitable candidate has been appointed on post.”