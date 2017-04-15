Islamabad - Health experts Friday urged citizens to take extra precautionary measures to avoid heat stroke during the heat wave conditions.

Consultant physician, Dr Hanif Daud talking to a private news channel said heat exhaustion and heat stroke were big risks during the hot summer weather.

One must move to a cooler place, increase intake of cool water and stop all exertion activities like walking. Acute Enteritis resulting in diarrhoea was also common in this weather, he said.

“Avoid eating outside food, drink butter milk, eat bananas and ensure you are well hydrated,” he advised. People with prolonged illness should take extra care, the Dr added.

He said that people should not go in direct sunlight at noon adding these days, climate changes had resulted in extreme temperatures. This situation had created a dangerous trend of heat exhaustion, dehydration and had also increased the spate of different types of fever, he added.

The health expert also advised the people to increase water intake and use cap, umbrella and sun glasses to avoid direct contact with sunlight.

He said children and old age people were more prone to suffer from heat stroke as they had low resistance power to fight the diseases.

They must avoid going outside during the peak time of heat and if someone faints due to heat, he must be taken inside the air conditioned or airy room and given water to drink, he added. He also suggested that the people should take more water, fresh juices and fruits to increase the resistance power in their bodies. Another health expert, Dr Ayesha Hamid said the labourers were one of the most vulnerable groups among all during the heat wave condition as they stayed and work out-door most of the times. She emphasized that steps should be taken by the authorities for the health safety of labourers like during the hot weather conditions.

She was of the view that the assembly in the schools and colleges, usually held in open air, should also be avoided during the hot weather.

While those who walk and exercise regularly must avoid such practices during the hot weather, she added.

She said sweating due to heat causes fluids and mineral imbalance in the human body which resulted in low blood pressure, low sugar level, shivering, headache and nausea.

AIOU to hold national conference on Pakistani languages

A first-ever national conference on Pakistani languages will be held here at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) by the end of this month.

The conference will be mainly focus on promoting peace and harmony among the various ethic and linguistic groups through languages and literature.

It was said by the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui while presiding over a meeting held here on Friday to review the conference’s arrangements.

The conference will be attended by scholars, languages’ experts and academicians from all over the country. The AIOU was only university in the country which provides learning facilities in six regional languages, Punjabi, Sindhi, Pashto, Balochi, Brahui and Saraiki at the same time.

The university extends teaching facility in regional languages at the level of Matric, F.A and B.A. Besides this, it also offers short courses in Punjabi, Sindhi, Pashto and Balochi. Recently it has decided to launch PhD program in regional languages.

Dr Shahid Siddiqui underlined the need of promoting Pakistani languages so as to achieve the cherished goal of having national harmony and cohesion at the national level. The university fulfils its national responsibility by providing academic input in serving the national cause. The event is being organised by the University’s department of national languages.