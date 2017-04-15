Islamabad - Higher Education Commission (HEC) has been promoting research, based on solutions to social issues in country.

Talking to APP here Friday, a high official of the HEC said that nutrition and food security were very important areas which needed to be focused in research activities. In this regard, he said, HEC in collaboration with Scaling up Nutrition (SUN) Movement through an agreement signed here recently, would fight against malnutrition through advocacy and promotion of research on nutrition.

He assured the SUN team of full cooperation in advocacy and promotion of nutrition through the higher education sector.

He stressed the need for coordination between academia and private sector with regard to awareness about importance of nutrition particularly for women and children.

He urged the Committee on Nutrition and HEC Curriculum Committee to discuss how to promote significance of nutrition in a proper way. He underlined that an action plan should be devised to move forward.

He emphasized that the real life problems regarding nutrition should be identified for research. “Execution of such plans needs to be ensured in letter and spirit,” he added.