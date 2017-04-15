Rawalpindi - A man was gunned down and two other sustained injuries during an armed clash between two groups over land dispute at Dhoke Hameedan, police informed The Nation on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Muhammad Ali and injured were identified as Chaudhry Nasir Javed and Muhammad Babar, police added.

According to police, the clash erupted between two groups over land dispute at Dhoke Hameedan, within limits of Police Station (PS) Naseerabad.

Police added that three persons sustained bullet injuries during the clash that were moved to DHQ for medical treatment. Police said that a man succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

A heavy contingent of police rushed to crime scene and collected evidences.

Station House Officer (SHO) PS Naseerabad Nadim Zafar told media that security guards of private housing society clashed with locals of Pindh Ranjha that turned into a gun battle. He said police are investing the case.

Meanwhile, the dacoits depriving a lady and a man of purse and mobile phone in last 24 hours in commercial area, informed sources.

The dacoits even opened firing at the victim for showing resistance and police are reluctant to register case against the accused.

According to sources, a lady arrived at Commercial Market for shopping when two motorcyclists intercepted her and snatched her purse containing Rs 20,000 cash and a mobile phone.

Sources said the dacoits managed to escape from the scene while the victim lady went to PS New Town for lodging complaint against the looters.

Earlier, a man namely Faraz Ali of Muslim Town appeared before PS New Town and lodged complaint stating he was travelling near a medical store on Saidpur Road when two dacoits riding on bike snatched his mobile phone and cash at gunpoint.

SP Rawal Division Behram Khan, when contacted, said police would register case against the robbers.

He said special police teams have also been constituted to bust the dacoit gangs operating in the area.