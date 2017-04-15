Islamabad - Inspector General of Police Islamabad, Muhammad Khalid Khattak has directed all police officials to adopt courteous attitude with people and enhance coordination with citizens for effective policing.

He made these directions while chairing a meeting which reviewed security and law and order situation in Islamabad.

The meeting was attended by DIG (Security) Waqar Ahmed Chohan, all AIGs, SSP (Operations) Sajid Kiani, SSP (Traffic) Malik Matloob Ahmed, AIG (Special Branch) Muhammad Ilyas, Zonal SPs and SDPOs. The IGP directed all police officials to ensure decent behaviour with people whether on duty at their offices, police stations or check points.

He said that coordination with citizens should be enhanced through effective functioning of Conciliatory and Peace Committees at police stations level.

Khattak directed to ensure effective patrolling and checking at police pickets. He said that three-day training has been initiated for the staff deputed at police pickets which would help them ensure active checking along with satisfaction of the people.