Islamabad - Rawalpindi Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (RISJA) organised a condolence reference for the deceased relatives of its members including the father of Shakir Abbasi, Awais Yousafzai and others at Pakistan Sports Complex Mosque on Friday.

The Deputy Mayor Islamabad, Syed Zeeshan Ali Naqvi, Director General Pakistan Sports Board, Dr Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera, Deputy Director General, Dr Waqar, Deputy Director General, Agha Amjedullah, Assistant Director Hostels, Malik Imtiaz Hussain, OGDCL Sports Board Vice President, Chaudhry Ajmal Sabir, Reham Khan, Subah-e-Nau Chairperson, Shahida Kausar Farooq, Pakistan Disabled Sports Association Chairman, Sh Abdul Waheed, PSB CBA Secretary, Muhamamd Akram Bhatti, Ch Ghulam Rasool, RISJA President Mohsin Ali presided over the meeting while Secretary Shakir Abbasi and majority of members along with others were present on the occasion.

After the Quran Khawani, prayer-leader of PSB Mosque offered prayer for the departed relatives of RISJA members and also for the PSB employees and their relatives, who passed away recently. While speaking at the occasion, RIJSA President thanked the Director General Pakistan Sports Board, Dr Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera for his support and encouragement for sports journalists’ community and always helping out whenever the journalists community.

He further said journalists’ community is too busy in performing their official duties and hardly had time for their families, he also thanked Syed Zeeshan Ali Naqvi and all the others who came and offered Fateha for the departed souls.

While sharing his views, Director General Pakistan Sports Board, Dr Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera offered his condolences to Shakir Abbasi and all those who lost their loved ones and thanked RISJA for providing PSB an opportunity to share their grievances together.

PSB and sports journalists are part of one family and PSB is always available for journalists whenever they want to perform their official duties, he added.