Islamabad - Federal capital hospitals remained on high alert to meet any untoward situation on the Independence Day.

The notification issued by the Pakistan Institute of medical Sciences (PIMS) administration stated: “All heads of clinical Departments/Supervisory staff are requested to make their necessary arrangements to meet any kind of emergency. They are also requested to provide their emergency duty roaster.

Security measures at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) were also seen strict with extra deployment of security guards and checking of vehicles in the hospital.

Talking to The Nation, an official said that the staff was asked to remain on duty as the multiple ceremonies, including flag hoisting in government departments and musical events were held in the city.

“After the Quetta blast, security threats were mentioned in federal city on the Independence Day,” he said.

He said PIMS emergency, surgery and burn centre were directed to remain stand by to meet any untoward situation.

The order led to cancellation of staff leaves also.

Similarly, the Federal Government Polyclinic Hospital (FGPS) and Capital Hospital were also on high alert.

Talking to The Nation, Dr Sharif Astori said that all medical staff is on duty as the high alert has been declared. “Polyclinic is the nearest hospital to all government offices so it bears more burden,” he said.

Dr Astori said extra beds have been set and paramedics’ residing arrangement was made in the nearby hostel of the hospital.

He also added that on all special occasions and hospitals arrangements are beefed up to meet any challenging situation.

However, the security situation inside the hospital was observed as normal. Dr. Astori said that hospitals are also soft targets in this kind of situation and it has taken every available security measure inside it.